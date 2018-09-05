Adrien Brody, Adwoa Aboah, Amber Valletta: Five-star cast in Mango's latest campaign

Adrien Brody is one of the faces of Mango's new campaign. — Pictures courtesy of Mario Sorrenti pour Mango

LONDON, Sept 5 — Yesterday ready-to-wear brand Mango presented its 2018 fall-winter campaign featuring a gallery of cinema and modelling stars. Adrien Brody, Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy, Adwoa Aboah, Steve Olson, and Langley Fox are all part of the celebrity cast.

Mango has gone to town with the campaign for its 20108 fall-winter collection shot by Mario Sorrenti. Christened “Together,” it is structured around human relationships, Mango family ties, and diversity. Three ideas that are carefully articulated in the images by the famous fashion photographer.

The ambassador for Mango menswear, Adrien Brody who figures large in the campaign, poses with a dependable four-legged friend. Two famous models Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy also appear in some of the shots, as does Adwoa Aboah, who poses with her sister Kesewa and her cousin Alewya.

Carolyn Murphy and Amber Valletta pose for Mango's 2018 fall-winter collection.

Even more surprisingly, though nonetheless perfectly in tune with the theme of the campaign, Mario Sorrenti's children were recruited to showcase the new collection. So too was the photographer's sister, Vanina Sorrenti, who features along with her daughter and husband.