Dua Lipa confirms collaboration with K-pop megastars Black Pink

The re-issue of British singer Dua Lipa’s debut album will feature several collaborations. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 4 — The British star has confirmed rumours of a possible collaboration with K-pop girl band Black Pink.

Christened Kiss and Make Up, the new track will feature on the forthcoming re-issue of Dua Lipa’s debut album Dua Lipa — Complete Edition.

On her Instagram account the 23-year-old singer announced that the new disk will be released on October 19.

Along with Kiss and Make Up, fans of the singer of One Kiss can look forward to three further new tracks: Electricity, Want To and Running.

The first of these is another collaboration with Silk City (Mark Ronson and Diplo), which the artist has pledged to drop on Thursday. — AFP-Relaxnews