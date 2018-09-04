Renders and video claimed to be of iPad Pro 12.9 point to presence of FaceID

The next Apple event is scheduled for September 12. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 — There is just a little over a week to go until Apple’s official event (slated for September 12) where the brand will reveal its newest devices, but the appearance on the web of unofficial renders of what is claimed to be a new iPad have fans trying to piece together the features and functions it will offer.

A rendering of what could be the iPad 12.9 was tweeted by serial mobile leaker @onleaks, while additional images and a video were then shared with MySmartPrice, providing a look at the tablet from all sides.

Just got my hands on a purported 2018 iPad Pro CAD showing a unknown thing located on the back of the tablet... NB: I can't confirm the accuracy of that CAD I share for discussion purposes only because of that weird and yet unexplained detail... 😉 pic.twitter.com/9R7jeLDfLV — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) 30 July 2018

The images show the tablet with rounded corners with slim and symmetrical bezels on all sides. It’s not unusual to see equal side bezels where users place their hands, but the top and bottom ones do suggest something about the upcoming model — no notch, no home home button. This could mean that speculations that FaceID would be coming to all the new iPhones and iPad could be correct, as the bezel certainly allows space for a TrueDepth camera, and the lack of home button indicates a new user interface will likely be adopted.

A charging port can be seen at the bottom middle, a power button is on the right corner along with volume controls just below and there are four speaker grills, one at each corner. What can’t be seen is a jack port, so users may need a wireless bluetooth headset.

A few design aspects are generating puzzlement, such as a possible button or port on the middle right side, with neither the leaker or the report hypothesizing on a potential use.

Of the back of the device pictured, there are antenna lines along the top and bottom edges of the chassis — more like that of the iPhone 4 than the chassis of current models.

A smart connector sits above the lightning port on the backside, suggesting that the new model could be used with a keyboard cover only in portrait mode, possibly due to the FaceID not working when held in landscape mode.

According to Apple analysts there will be two new iPad Pro models that measure at 11 and 12.9-inches. But to find out if that is the case, and if the renders are accurate, fans will have to wait until Apple’s keynote on September 12. — AFP-Relaxnews