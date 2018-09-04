Syed Saddiq: KPI to determine allocations for athletes, coaches

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman delivers a speech to athletes during a visit to the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil August 8 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Local athletes and coaches will have targets to meet, in the form of the Key Perfomance Index (KPI), that will determine the allocation they each receive.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the KPI would enable all to see their roles and responsibilities clearly which in turn would set them on the right track to contribute medals at major sporting events.

“The KPI is important because there are sports that are getting ‘big money’ from sponsors and the government.

“For these sports, if they want to continue to get huge allocations and government assistance, they must walk the talk and must prove themselves with the KPI,” he said at a press conference of the post 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games at the ministry today.

He added that the KPI would be implemented after receiving feedback from the stakeholders at a townhall session, next month.

Syed Saddiq said that the KPI would not only evaluate the performance of athletes and coaches during the training sessions, but also during competitions.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Council (MSN) and the National Sports Institute (ISN) had been instructed to ensure that support services related to aspects of management, science and sports medicine, were enhanced, he added. ― Bernama