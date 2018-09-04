Minister: Can’t simply block Taman Rimba Kiara project because already in progress

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during an InvestKL Merdeka dinner in Bangsar South September 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The condominium project in Taman Rimba Kiara cannot simply be cancelled because of financial and legal implications, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said today.

He said the government is currently discussing how to best resolve the proposed development, which Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents claim encroaches on the park.

“Taman Rimba Kiara is being discussed and decided on because things have progressed to a certain level where we cannot just block it like that as there are legal and financial implications.

"So we are trying to find a way out that will make sure everyone is happy as best as can be," Khalid told reporters at the InvestKL Merdeka dinner in Bangsar South.

Khalid also said the government plans to ensure sufficient green spaces in the city when it drafts the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020-2040.

He referred to an ongoing project around the vicinity of the National Monument along Jalan Parlimen, where the acreage of its green space will be expanded.

“The idea is to recreate a tropical jungle environment of sorts within an area that has been identified.

“This shows our commitment in achieving more comfortable and livable space within Kuala Lumpur,” Khalid said.