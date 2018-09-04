US stocks fall on continued trade angst

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 per cent to 25,850.37. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 4 ― Wall Street stocks fell early today on lingering trade uncertainty at the start of a heavy news week that includes US jobs data.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 per cent to 25,850.37.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.3 per cent to 2,892.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 per cent to 8,069.59.

Investors were eyeing the latest in the ongoing trade fight between the US and Canada after President Donald Trump again threatened over the holiday weekend to leave Canada out of a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement.

Analysts also are eyeing the state of trade relations between Washington and Beijing, with the possibility of a new wave of punitive tariffs hitting as soon as this week.

Key data this week includes the August jobs report, due out Friday. Other items of note include Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Among companies, Dow member Nike fell 2.5 per cent amid worries the company’s new advertising campaign around Colin Kaepernick will backfire on the sports giant.

Kaepernick has been benched from playing American football after kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016, launching a movement to protest racial injustice. ― AFP