What to expect from Isabel Marant’s new collection for L’Oréal Paris

French fashion designer Isabel Marant. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 4 — L’Oréal Paris is gearing up to launch its newest celebrity collaboration alongside fashion designer Isabel Marant.

The French beauty giant and the creative have teamed up on a five-piece makeup collaboration set to be made available online on September 19. The series, it has been revealed by WWD, will include seven different shades of the brand’s signature ‘Colour Riche’ matte lipstick, ranging from pale pink to deep red. There is also a clear ‘Wanted’ mascara, designed to be used on both lashes and brows, an eye palette called ‘Smoke,’ a highlighting cream dubbed ‘Shine’ and ‘Amaze,’ a pink gloss that can be dabbed on the cheeks or the lips. “I approached this make-up collection in the same way I design my ready-to-wear collections: to be wearable anytime, anywhere,” Marant told Vogue.

Each of the products comes packaged in black matte casing, with its name emblazoned on it in white lettering which, Vogue reports, was inspired by Wild West ‘Wanted’ posters — a nod to the cowboy-like vibes of her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.

“I took a lot of time to choose in a precise way, principally thinking about different skin complexions,” Marant told WWD about the process behind the lipstick creation. “I always make up either the eyes or mouth, and it’s true that when I make up my mouth I love to have a very strong red. I find that immediately illuminates... and gives a certain sophistication, while keeping the face rather young and fresh.”

The collection will make its debut online, before going on sale in store on September 27, the date of Marant’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

The partnership is the latest big-name fashion alliance for L’Oréal Paris, which teamed up with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing last year. — AFP-Relaxnews