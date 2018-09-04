Minister: Next phase of Sungai Pinang Flood Mitigation Plan begins April

Dr Jayakumar said for its initial stage, the river would be widened for 1.5km from Jalan Patani to Jalan Air Itam. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — The implementation of the phase 3 of the Sungai Pinang Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) is expected to commence in April next year and to be fully completed in 2023, said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar.

He said for its initial stage, the river would be widened for 1.5 km from Jalan Patani to Jalan Air Itam.

“The federal government through the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry has approved an allocation of RM150 million for the Sungai Pinang RTB project.

“We have commenced the process because we have a new regulation from the Finance Ministry and we will apply it,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Sungai Pinang Information Centre here today.

He also gave an assurance that the project would be given priority and its implementation expedited.

Dr Jayakumar said only broadening the river to mitigate the flood problem in the state was insufficient and various methods would be applied in the long term, including building water control doors.

“We are having problems with land. People protect their own areas but at the same time there is flood that also is a problem,” he said.

Hence, he said the ministry would have to work with the local authorities and the state government in optimising the best resources to overcome the flooding issue.

The third phase of the Sungai Pinang RTB project is expected to benefit some 150,000 residents in the 300-hectare flood protection area. — Bernama