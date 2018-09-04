Rizam: Selangor Opposition assemblymen will now accept annual allocation

Rizam claimed that the political landscape had changed since the 14th general election (GE14). — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SELANGOR, Sept 4 — The Selangor legislative assembly’s newly-appointed Opposition leader Rizam Ismail said today that the bloc will accept the state government’s annual allocation after it was earlier refused.

The Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman claimed that the political landscape had changed since the 14th general election (GE14).

“The Opposition also needs to have a facility to ensure that they can serve as expected,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the state legislative assembly sitting.

There are currently four Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen and one from PAS in the legislative assembly, of which there are 56 members in total.

In 2014, Selangor’s 12 BN assemblymen had rejected the annual allocation after it was passed by the august house.

Then Opposition leader Datuk Mohd Shamsudin Lias had said they disputed the sincerity of the state government which provided RM700,000 a year to Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen.

Meanwhile, commenting on the post of chairman of Selangor’s Public Accounts Committee, Rizam said he would gladly accept it if it were offered to him.

He added that he would agree to the position for the sake of providing checks and balances on the state government.