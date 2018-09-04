Police say man’s mental instability to blame for hospital Molotov attack

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — The man who poured petrol and lighted it, resulting in five including a doctor and three nurses being burned in the urology unit of a private hospital in Jelutong yesterday, was a mental patient.

Northeast District Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 39-year-old man who was detained had received treatments for mental illness at the Penang Hospital and was remanded for seven days to assist in investigating the case.

“The man, who was single and had no permanent job, was arrested after the incident took place at 4.30pm yesterday, and based on his health record he had received mental treatments.

“Initial investigations revealed the suspect was believed to have acted in the manner he did because of mental disorders but further investigation was still ongoing,” he said here today.

He said a doctor, in his 50s, suffered 30 per cent burns on his body and face while a nurse, in her 30s, had a five per cent burn. Both were now being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Penang Hospital and reported to be in stable conditions.

Che Zaimani said a Taiwanese female patient who was also injured was also treated at the private hospital while two nurses received outpatient treatments.

He said the suspect, who was also injured on the hands and body, also received treatment before he was arrested.

In the incident, a man who was carrying a bottle of liquid believed to be petrol, entered a room in the unit and hugged a male doctor before pouring petrol on his body and on the doctor and igniting it. — Bernama