Ringgit ends lower ahead of Bank Negara meeting

The local note fared better against other major currencies. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today as traders awaited Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting tomorrow while the greenback had better demand amid risk aversion in the foreign exchange market, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit eased to 4.1370/1420 against the greenback from 4.1270/1320 on Monday.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit remained subdued ahead of tomorrow’s well-subscribed MPC meeting.

“I expect no change in policy but anticipate a slight dovish lean after gross domestic product and inflation metrics both missed the marks,” he told Bernama.

He said with trade wars front and centre, the local note was better insulated from external shocks due to higher oil prices over the long term.

“However, in the near term, there is not a great deal to be bullish about, and predictably the dollar versus the ringgit remains firmly bid on dips, with dollar bulls targeting RM4.15 per dollar,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local note was better against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0050/1100 from 3.0089/1132 on Monday and improved against the euro to 4.7803/7877 from 4.7865/7931.

The local note increased against the yen to 3.7136/7191 from 3.7167/7215 and was up against the British pound at 5.3016/3100 from 5.3123/3191 previously. ― Bernama