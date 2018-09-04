Google’s Art Selfie feature lets you find your artwork doppelganger

The Google Art Selfie tool can be downloaded on iOS and Android. — Picture courtesy of Google Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Google has rolled out its Art Selfie feature globally which uses computer vision technology based on machine learning to pair up your facial features with a piece of art.

That’s right selfie fans, this is one feature you certainly must try. It’s super easy to use and when you take a selfie, your picture will be compared with faces in tens of thousands of artworks from Google Arts and Culture partner museums. Next, you will be able to see your results along with a percentage to estimate the visual similarity of each match and your face.

Basically your selfie becomes a doorway into art whereby you just have to tap on your lookalike to discover more information about it or an artist that perhaps you’ve never heard of before.

According to Google over 78 million Art Selfies were taken since its initial limited launch in January.

The Google Arts & Culture app is free to download on iOS and Android. So go ahead and give it a try, who knows you might share similarities with the portrait of Emperor Gojong or one of Frida Kahlo’s works.