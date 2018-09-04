Italy named top country by CN Traveller UK readers

LONDON, Sept 4 ― This year, Britons are more partial to Italy over Greece, Paris over Rome and prefer Emirates over British Airways.
That's according to the results of the 2018 edition of Condé Nast Traveller UK's Readers' Travel Awards, which were revealed at a ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel in London last night.
For the awards, readers of the UK edition of CN Traveller were asked to vote for their favorite destinations, hotels, villas, spas, airlines, airports, cruises and tour operators of 2018.
The results differ slightly from the US edition of the magazine: The latest Readers' Choice Awards announced last October crowned Tokyo the world's best city 2017, Boracay in the Philippines the best island in the world, and Air New Zealand the world's best airline.
The full awards appear in the October issue of the magazine, which hits newsstands Thursday.
Here are the winners:
Best country: Italy
Best islands: The Greek islands
Best UK city: London
Best overseas city: Paris, France
Best ski resort: Val-d'Isére, France
Best UK holiday hotel: Gleneagles hotel, Scotland
Best UK business hotel: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London
Best overseas business hotel: Le Bristol, Paris
Best Europe, Turkey and Russia hotel: Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, France
Best American and Caribbean hotel: One&Only Palmilla
Best Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean hotel: The Oberoi Udaivilas
Best Australaisa hotel: The Brando, French Polynesia
Best airline - short haul: Norwegian Air
Best airline - long haul: Emirates
Best business airline: Emirates
Best airport: London Heathrow Airport - LHR
Best cruise lines - large ships: Holland America Line
Best cruise lines - small ships: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best tour operators: The Turquoise Holiday Company
Best specialist tour operators: Scott Dunn Travel
Best villa rental company: The Thinking Traveller
Best UK hotel spa: The Spa at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa
Best overseas hotel spa: Thalassa sea & spa, Cyprus
Best destination spa: Lanserhof Tegernsee
Best island for beaches: Hawaii
Best city for culture: Rome
Best country for people: Thailand
Best UK city for architecture: York ― AFP-Relaxnews