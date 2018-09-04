Italy named top country by CN Traveller UK readers

Tourists take a selfie in front of the Trevi fountain in Rome July 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 4 ― This year, Britons are more partial to Italy over Greece, Paris over Rome and prefer Emirates over British Airways.

That's according to the results of the 2018 edition of Condé Nast Traveller UK's Readers' Travel Awards, which were revealed at a ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel in London last night.

For the awards, readers of the UK edition of CN Traveller were asked to vote for their favorite destinations, hotels, villas, spas, airlines, airports, cruises and tour operators of 2018.

The results differ slightly from the US edition of the magazine: The latest Readers' Choice Awards announced last October crowned Tokyo the world's best city 2017, Boracay in the Philippines the best island in the world, and Air New Zealand the world's best airline.

The full awards appear in the October issue of the magazine, which hits newsstands Thursday.

Here are the winners:

Best country: Italy

Best islands: The Greek islands

Best UK city: London

Best overseas city: Paris, France

Best ski resort: Val-d'Isére, France

Best UK holiday hotel: Gleneagles hotel, Scotland

Best UK business hotel: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Best overseas business hotel: Le Bristol, Paris

Best Europe, Turkey and Russia hotel: Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, France

Best American and Caribbean hotel: One&Only Palmilla

Best Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean hotel: The Oberoi Udaivilas

Best Australaisa hotel: The Brando, French Polynesia

Best airline - short haul: Norwegian Air

Best airline - long haul: Emirates

Best business airline: Emirates

Best airport: London Heathrow Airport - LHR

Best cruise lines - large ships: Holland America Line

Best cruise lines - small ships: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best tour operators: The Turquoise Holiday Company

Best specialist tour operators: Scott Dunn Travel

Best villa rental company: The Thinking Traveller

Best UK hotel spa: The Spa at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa

Best overseas hotel spa: Thalassa sea & spa, Cyprus

Best destination spa: Lanserhof Tegernsee

Best island for beaches: Hawaii

Best city for culture: Rome

Best country for people: Thailand

Best UK city for architecture: York ― AFP-Relaxnews