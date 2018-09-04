Malay Mail

Italy named top country by CN Traveller UK readers

Published 1 hour ago on 04 September 2018

Tourists take a selfie in front of the Trevi fountain in Rome July 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Sept 4 ― This year, Britons are more partial to Italy over Greece, Paris over Rome and prefer Emirates over British Airways. 

That's according to the results of the 2018 edition of Condé Nast Traveller UK's Readers' Travel Awards, which were revealed at a ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel in London last night. 

For the awards, readers of the UK edition of CN Traveller were asked to vote for their favorite destinations, hotels, villas, spas, airlines, airports, cruises and tour operators of 2018.  

The results differ slightly from the US edition of the magazine: The latest Readers' Choice Awards announced last October crowned Tokyo the world's best city 2017, Boracay in the Philippines the best island in the world, and Air New Zealand the world's best airline. 

The full awards appear in the October issue of the magazine, which hits newsstands Thursday. 

Here are the winners: 

Best country: Italy 
Best islands: The Greek islands 
Best UK city: London 
Best overseas city: Paris, France 
Best ski resort: Val-d'Isére, France 
Best UK holiday hotel: Gleneagles hotel, Scotland 
Best UK business hotel: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London 
Best overseas business hotel: Le Bristol, Paris 
Best Europe, Turkey and Russia hotel: Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, France 
Best American and Caribbean hotel: One&Only Palmilla 
Best Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean hotel: The Oberoi Udaivilas 
Best Australaisa hotel: The Brando, French Polynesia 
Best airline - short haul: Norwegian Air 
Best airline - long haul: Emirates 
Best business airline: Emirates 
Best airport: London Heathrow Airport - LHR 
Best cruise lines - large ships: Holland America Line 
Best cruise lines - small ships: Seabourn Cruise Line 
Best tour operators: The Turquoise Holiday Company 
Best specialist tour operators: Scott Dunn Travel 
Best villa rental company: The Thinking Traveller 
Best UK hotel spa: The Spa at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa 
Best overseas hotel spa: Thalassa sea & spa, Cyprus 
Best destination spa: Lanserhof Tegernsee 
Best island for beaches: Hawaii 
Best city for culture: Rome 
Best country for people: Thailand 
Best UK city for architecture: York ― AFP-Relaxnews

