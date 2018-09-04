EC expects 70pc voter turnout in Seri Setia, Balakong on polling day

An Election Commission officer dips a voter’s finger in indelible ink during early voting for the Seri Setia by-election at the ABABIL Multipurpose Hall in Subang September 4, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The Election Commission (EC) targets at least 70 per cent of voters turnout in the Balakong and Seri Setia state by-elections on Saturday.

Its deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood also hoped that the two by-elections would record a higher percentage of voters turnout compared to during the Sungai Kandis by-election which was held on Aug 4.

The Sungai Kandis state by-election recorded a relatively low percentage of voters turnout of 49.4 per cent compared to the initial 80 per cent target set by the EC.

“Various programmes and promotions are implemented so that they (voters) don’t forget to come out and vote this Saturday. We also call on the candidates to inform the voters in their respective constituencies.

“If possible, we want to avoid a low percentage turnout as happened in the Sungai Kandis by-election,” he told reporters after monitoring the early voting process at the Ababil Multipurpose Hall, Subang Royal Malaysian Air Force base here today.

Meanwhile, Othman said so far the EC did not officially receive any report of misconduct throughout the campaigning period in the two state constituencies.

However, he said there were several complaints on the social media, which were monitored by EC.

In the Balakong by-election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki is facing MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong in a straight fight while the Seri Setia by-election is also witnessing a straight fight between PH candidate Halimey Abu Bakar and PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

The Balakong by-election is being called following the death of its incumbent Eddie Ng Tien Chee in a road accident on July 20 and the Seri Setia by-election is held following the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin on Aug 2 due to colon cancer.

Some 62,160 ordinary voters in the Balakong constituency and 50,692 ordinary voters in the Seri Setia seat will vote on Saturday. ― Bernama