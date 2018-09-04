NHC: Storm Gordon likely to become hurricane upon landfall tonight

Storm Gordon descends on Miami, Florida September 3, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. — Picture by Ryan RC Rea via Reuters

MIAMI, Sept 4 — Tropical storm Gordon is expected to strengthen into a hurricane when it makes landfall along the northern Gulf Coast tonight, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Gordon was located about 230 miles (365km) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of four to eight inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, southeastern and northeastern Louisiana, and southeast Arkansas, the NHC said. — Reuters