Andy Lau congratulates ‘Hantu Kak Limah’ producers

Lau is one of the founders of Infinitus Entertainment Group, the company that produced ‘Hantu Kak Limah’. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau congratulated the production team for Hantu Kak Limah, following the comedy-horror film’s success since its premiere on August 9, reported Utusan Online.

The film — a joint production with Infinitus Gold and Astro Shaw — collected a record-breaking RM32.5 million after its 18th day at the Malaysian box office, prompting Lau, a co-founder of Infinitus Entertainment Group to praise its producers.

Infinitus Gold executive producer Gayatri Su-Lin Pillai said the 57-year-old Heavenly King congratulated her via WhatsApp.

“As one of the founders of this company, we are always in touch with each other to talk about work.

“At the same time, he took the opportunity to say congratulations and how proud he was of the movie’s achievements,” she said.

Previously, Hantu Kak Limah broke several records, including that of the first Malaysian film to surpass the RM30 million mark.

Currently showing in 148 cinemas nationwide, the Mamat Khalid-directed flick features an all-star cast that includes Datuk Awie, Dalimawati, Zul Ariffin, Uqasha Senrose, Ropie, the late Rab Khalid, Mus May, Sharwani, TJ Isa and Jue Aziz, with special appearances by Erra Fazira and Datuk Seri Vida.