Three names for KL mayor given to PM, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during the launch of Bukit Bintang’s beautification project at Jalan Rembia, Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Three potential candidates for the new Kuala Lumpur mayor have been shortlisted and submitted to the prime minister, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad confirmed today.

Khalid said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz will still continue in his role until the end of the month pending the search for his successor.

“I’ve already submitted the names to Tun Mahathir for his final verification. I hope to be able to confirm by the middle of the month,” Khalid told reporters.

Khalid said the shortlist “was just submitted” as Mhd Amin Nordin’s resignation letter was also just received recently.

“I think immediately after I received the letter, I informed the PM’s office,” he added.

Yesterday, Khalid confirmed having received Mohd Amin’s resignation letter dated September 1.

