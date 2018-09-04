Condom company offers new ‘teh tarik’ experience

The nasi lemak condom is said to smell like chilies and is covered with a warming lubricant. — Picture via Instagram/ONE Condoms

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Can’t get enough of the delicious taste and aroma of teh tarik?

Well, now you can enjoy it while having sex!

ONE Condoms is adding the nation’s favourite drink to their list of flavoured condoms and it’s kurang manis or less sweet — in case you are worried about your sugar intake.

The new flavour is described by ONE Condoms as ‘aromatic, delicious and tantalising.’ — Picture from ONE Condoms official website

The Teh Tarik Kurang Manis condom is described on the company’s website as ‘aromatic, delicious and tantalising’.

The arrival of the new flavour comes on the heels of Malaysia’s 61st Independence Day and is intended to celebrate the nation’s common love for local cuisine.

“Teh tarik is a legendary quintessential Malaysian delicacy that is rivalled by no other,” a ONE Condoms spokesperson told World of Buzz.

“Quite simply, teh tarik is the drink that brings Malaysians together. Now, it will bring Malaysians even closer — in the bedroom,” they said.

ONE Condoms made headlines in the last two years when they debuted condoms with Malaysian flavours such as nasi lemak and durian.

Goh Miah Kiat, chief executive officer of Malaysian company Karex which manufactures ONE Condoms, said these innovative flavours are part of the company’s mission to make condom use more appealing.

“We’ve spent so much over our years in the business in innovating products and trying to make things more fun,” Goh told Channel News Asia in an interview last year.

“My job is to make condom use better than actually having sex without the condom,” he said.