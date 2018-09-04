BN’s Rizam Ismail is new Selangor Opposition leader

Rizam said he would hold the government accountable for its promises, especially those on living costs and quality of life. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 ― Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim officially named Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman Rizam Ismail as the state’s new Opposition leader.

At the opening the first sitting of the 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly, Ng confirmed he had only received one candidate for the post from Barisan Nasional in a letter dated June 27.

“Since the majority of the Opposition members are from BN, I hereby accept their suggestion and proclaim Rizam as the new state Opposition leader,” he said at the state secretariat building here today.

“I hope he will be able to fulfill his duties responsibly and more importantly, do not relinquish his post,” he added.

The first-term assemblyman accepted the appointment by saying he was honoured at the opportunity to lead the state BN in serving as an effective watchdog to the Selangor government.

Rizam added he would hold the government accountable for its promises, especially those on living costs and quality of life.

“This role will require me to have the full support of the people of Selangor. I need more input and views that can be brought to the state assembly,” he told reporters here.

Pakatan Harapan won a supermajority in Selangor during the general election, taking 51 out of the 56 state assembly seats.

This fell after three of its assemblymen died in recent months although the pact regained Sg Kandis following the by-election there; the other two will be held this Saturday.

BN has four seats while Islamist party PAS was reduced to just one.