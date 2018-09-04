Azmin: BR1M proof BN failed to empower low-wage earners

Azmin said BN’s cash handout programme 1Malaysia People’s Aid was proof of its failure to empower the B40 group. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 ― Former Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today chided the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government for failing to improve the livelihood of the country’s bottom 40 per cent wage earners, also known as the B40 group.

The Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman said BN’s cash handout programme 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) was proof of its failure to empower the B40 group.

“Umno has failed to empower B40 to the point where the government has to fork out RM8 billion annually for BR1M. What have they done to ensure B40 are given the chance to make the leap to become M40?

“They should have ensured that the economy cake is bigger so financial disparity can be reduced significantly,” he said in the 14th Selangor legislative assembly sitting here.

Azmin, who is also economic affairs minister, said it was never a practice in Selangor to provide handouts as the state Pakatan Harapan government believes in guiding the people to be financially independent.

