After racing in ‘Celebrity Car Wars,’ Hans Isaac dreams of F1

Hans would love to be part of 'Celebrity Car Wars' again next season. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — After having experienced racing cars in the third season of the award-winning automotive reality series Celebrity Car Wars, Datuk Hans Isaac admits he yearns to be behind the wheels of a single-seat race car.

“I would love to be in an Formula 3, F2 or even an F1 car,” said the actor, producer and director during the launch of the new season of the History Asia series at The Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya.

“When I was younger, I was racing at the Merdeka Endurance Race in Sepang for three years. But that was a different race altogether.

“In Celebrity Car Wars, we drove different types of cars each day and it was an interesting experience. I was hoping we would have a single-seated car to race but we didn't.

“If the producers invite me back for next season, I hope they will have a single-seater available,” Hans told reporters.

Hans showing his skill racing in the 'Daytona' arcade game at the launch. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Filming for the series has recently completed in the Philippines in May and is slated to air this month.

Competing for honour, ego, and bragging rights are six celebrities from the region who are ready to test their skills, endurance, and smarts against each other.

Besides Hans are Singaporean actor and comedian Munah Bagharib; Filipino actor, VJ, and son of legendary actress Teresa Loyzaga, Diego Loyzaga; American-Filipino actor, model, and singer Xian Lim; Thai-Australian actor, singer, and model, Matthew Deane; and Deane’s wife, Lydia Sarunrat, who is an actress, and social media influencer.

Hans poses next to an off-road 4X4 buggy. ― Picture courtesy of History Asia

“As a producer and director I know content, and this new series has good content,” Hans said.

“It's not just about racing but it's also about character building. It's got all the elements to make it a hit series.

“Event though there were no scripts, there was a story being told about how six strangers come together to form a bond of friendship as well as being competitive with one another.”

Host Bobby Tonelli and guest mentors — professional race drivers Gaby dela Merced and Michele Bumgarner — are back to steer the stars in their eight-week journey.

Viewers can expect more madcap motoring mayhem and extreme challenges including an all-new perilous construction site obstacle course, an epic drag race down Binalonan Airfield, and an amusing battle to pimp out a wreck.

Other challenges from previous seasons have been brought back by popular demand which includes a Jeepney race, reverse racing, and an insanely tough off-road 4X4 ride along Pampanga's Sacobia River.

Celebrities will also face the dreaded brick wall, which returns to test their gumption yet again.

(From left) Xian Lim, Matthew Deane, Lydia Sarunrat, Munah Bagharib, Diego Loyzaga and Hans test their skills, endurance, and smarts against each other. ― Picture courtesy of History Asia

To amp things up, the third season of Celebrity Car Wars also sees past contenders Marc Nelson and Phomela Baranda for the series' famous drag race, and Dominic Lau making a special appearance to guest-referee the car-football challenge.

Celebrity Car Wars is produced by Emmy-winning active TV and took home the Gold Award “Best Idea — Content Marketing” at the 2017 MARKies Awards.

The series' popularity has demonstrated that the show is not only geared towards petrolheads but has an appeal that draws a broad audience who appreciate performance, excellence and great entertainment.

Celebrity Car Wars also ties into History's global celebration of all things automotive with an exciting “Car Week” lineup that includes Evel Live featuring motorsport superstar Travis Pastrana, History of Speed, Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary, Truck Wars and Truck Night in America.

Celebrity Car Wars Season 3 premieres on Sept 9 on History Asia (Astro CH555 and CH575 HD) every Sunday at 9.55pm.