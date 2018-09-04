Dave Bautista doesn’t know if he will return for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Dave Bautista poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ in Los Angeles April 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Disney’s decision to remove James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 did not sit well with many especially Dave Bautista who was very vocal about it.

And according to reports, Bautista has now hinted that he might not even return for the third film. The actor, who plays the role of Drax in the movie, recently told The Jonathan Ross Show in an interview: “There’s a bit of an issue. It’s a bittersweet conversation. No — it’s a bitter, bitter conversation, because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn.

“They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney... I’ve been very vocal about the way I feel. I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel.”

Production for the third movie is currently on-hold and Disney has yet to announce a new director.