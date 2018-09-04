Cops nab wife of Cradle CEO and her ex-husband for murder probe

Police have arrested Samirah Muzaffar (right) to assist in the investigation into her husband Nazrin Hassan’s death. — Picture via Facebook/Nazrin Hassan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Samirah Muzaffar, the wife of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Hassan, was arrested early this morning for a murder investigation into his fiery death on June 14.

Selangor Criminal Investigations chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat also confirmed that Samirah’s first husband was also arrested today, adding that both will be remanded for seven days, starting today.

“We arrested the 43-year-old ex-husband to Nazrin’s wife at 1am in Sepang.

“Following his arrest, we picked up Nazrin’s 43-year-old wife from Taman Tun Dr Ismail at 2.15am today,” said Fadzil.

Nazrin’s death was reclassified from sudden death to murder on August 3, following laboratory test results from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department that showed foul play.

The results showed traces of petrol in Nazrin’s room on the top floor of a double-storey semi-detached house in Mutiara Damansara, resulting in the fire.

