Selangor allocates RM1m for mental health programmes

Dr Siti Mariah Binti Mahmud speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam September 4, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 — The Selangor government has dedicated RM1 million of its annual allocation for mental health programmes, Seri Serdang executive council member Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said today.

Dr Siti, who is in charge of the health, welfare, women and family empowerment committee, revealed that a major chunk of the fund will go towards counselling sessions.

“Counselling is the way to go as various studies showed that it can help alleviate stress.

“The challenge now is to identify individuals or groups with anxiety or depression because they rarely show external ‘symptoms’.

“Such cases can only be detected through counselling. We have hired an experienced counsellor to help us identify the target group,” she said in response to a question from Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng at the 14th state legislative assembly sitting here.

MORE TO COME