Selangor official says state will set five conditions if ECRL is revived

Selangor exco Ng Sze Han says the government will set five conditions on the federal government if the latter proceeds with the East Coast Rail Link currently in limbo. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 — The Selangor government will seek to impose five demands on the federal government if the latter proceeds with the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) currently in limbo, said a state official.

State executive councillor in charge of local authorities Ng Sze Han said these include aligning parts of the railway with the Karak Highway, ensuring proper relocation for affected Orang Asli, and mandatory responses to public complaints and concerns about the project.

He added that Putrajaya must also preserve the forest reserves and Malay reserve land in the affected area through a land-swapping exercise, if need be.

“If the project resumes, Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) needs to take into account these five demands from us.

“MRL must also get the necessary policy approvals from the state government under Section 20(a) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1976,” he said during the 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was answering a question from Bukit Lanjan assemblyman Elizabeth Wong.

MORE TO COME