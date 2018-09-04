PKR man ordered to respond to Tapah MP’s objections to poll petition

The Ipoh High Court ordered PKR’s Mohamed Azni Mohamed Ali to respond to Tapah MP Datuk Seri M. Saravanan’s objections to poll petition.

IPOH, Sept 4 — The High Court here directed failed PKR candidate Mohamed Azni Mohamed Ali to submit a written response by Sept 14 to preliminary objections raised by Tapah MP Datuk Seri M. Saravanan over the former’s election petition.

Justice Datuk Abu Bakar Jais also set September 18 for Saravanan to respond to these.

Mohamed Azni filed the petition on June 12 seeking to nullify Saravanan’s victory in the general election on claims of bribery and general misconduct.

MIC's Saravanan was named as the first respondent, with the returning officer and the Election Commission identified as the second and third respondents.

Among others, Mohamed Azni claimed posters for Saravanan’s election campaign lacked required details and that the latter allegedly exchanged food in return for the promised support of two Orang Asli villages.

He also alleged discrepancies in the voter rolls.

Saravanan submitted an application to strike out the election petition on Aug 24.

Mohamed Azni was represented by Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi while Datuk Syed Faizal Syed Abdullah appeared for Saravanan.

In 14th general election, Saravanan won the seat with 16,086 votes in a three cornered fight against Mohamed Azni (15,472 votes) and PAS's Norazli Musa (4,616 votes).