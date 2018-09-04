Customs publishes list of appointed SST officers handling queries

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said various efforts and initiatives have already been taken to assist business owners since the SST took effect on September 1. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — The Customs Department released today the contact information of its officers specialising in the Sales and Services Tax (SST) and tasked to assist traders in understanding the implementation of the new regime.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said various efforts and initiatives have already been taken to assist business owners since the SST took effect on September 1.

“For any further enquiries on SST, business owners can contact the SST officers in headquarters and state SST chiefs that have been appointed,” he said in a statement today.

Subromaniam said business owners could also get in touch with the Customs Call Centre at 1300-888-500 or email to [email protected].

“Enquiries can also be made through the SST Helpdesk at 03-83237499/7522 or SST Crisis Centre at 03-88822289/2303/2492/2617,” he said.