KL shares stay negative at mid-day

The telecommunications sector is the biggest drag on Bursa Malaysia in the morning session. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The benchmark index ended the morning session 3.28 points easier at 1,810.30, dragged down by losses in telecommunication counters, led by Axiata and Digi.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) moved between 1,809.24 and 1,813.14 throughout the session.

Axiata eased 13 sen to RM4.58, Digi was down seven sen to RM4.62, with both contributing 3.08 points to the composite index.

Meanwhile, HLBank led the gainers, jumping 14 to RM20.54, followed by Harta which climbed nine sen to RM7.07.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 356 to 321, with 405 counters unchanged, 791 counters untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.16 billion shares worth RM755.27 million.

Kenanga Investment Bank said sentiment was influenced by new catalysts in the global trade war and a continuation from yesterday's market momentum, which saw Asian markets close mostly lower on profit-taking, with investors spooked by the US plan for an additional US$200 billion (RM821.9 billion) in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Actives were led by DBE which advanced half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, with SapNRG, PWorth and Hibiscus all flat at 34.5 sen, five sen and RM1.02 respectively.

Of the losers, Heim lost 26 sen to RM21.34, HLInd declined 24 sen to RM11.20, MPI eased 22 sen to RM12.12 and UTDPLT eased 18 sen to RM26.80.

The FBM Emas Index was 19.79 points lower at 12,652.21, the FBMT 100 Index lost 23.37 points to 12,463.06, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 33.97 points to 12,720.70 and the FBM 70 lost 31.14 points to 15,053.50.But, the FBM Ace Index was up 12.69 points to 5,175.55.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 14.98 points to 17,979.73, while the Industrial Index fell 3.8 points to 3,212.75 and the Plantation Index shed 2.944 points to 7,516.37. — Bernama