Perak to host national Orang Asli Day

IPOH, Sept 4 — Perak will host the national Orang Asli Day next month, Rural Development Minister Rina Harun announced today.

The minister said the celebration will be jointly organised with the Perak state government at Tapah.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will officiate the event. We are waiting for the Prime Minister's Office to revert on Tun's available dates,” she said.

Rina was speaking to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the latter's office in State Secretariat building here.

On a separate matter, Rina announced that 41 projects allocated by the ministry for Perak will proceed.

“Due to financial constraints, the ministry had to relook at projects that were approved by the previous administration.”

“However after discussions with the Economic Planning Unit and Finance Ministry, the projects worth RM191 million would be continued,” she added, noting that the ministry took a second look of 199 projects nationwide.

On her two-day visits to Perak, Rina said she had met women and rural entrepreneurs.

“One of the items that should be promoted is the labu sayong (gourd pitchers). Each home should have one labu sayong to cut down on the use of plastics,” she said.