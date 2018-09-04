PAS claims sabotage in former rep’s arrest, says won’t hurt poll prospects

Yesterday, MACC arrested a female former PAS state assemblyman over an abuse of power case involving over RM50,000. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Selangor PAS has downplayed the ramifications of its former lawmaker’s arrest for alleged power abuse on its chances in the Seri Setia by-election.

In a Sinar Harian report, its commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi also suggested the arrest executed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was a possible attempt to smear the Islamist party’s image ahead of the poll.

“This does not affect Seri Setia candidate, this arrest is an arising matter. Not involving Dr Halimah,” he was quoted saying, referring to its candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

“Furthermore, this case is still in the investigation stage. Selangor PAS leaves this fully in the wisdom of MACC to investigate.”

Dr Halimah will face Pakatan Harapan’s Halimey Abu Bakar in a straight fight this Saturday.

Yesterday, MACC arrested a female former PAS state assemblyman over an abuse of power case involving over RM50,000.

She was arrested at 5.50pm yesterday at the Selangor MACC headquarters while giving her statement.

Today, the Shah Alam Court allowed the MACC to remand her for two days.