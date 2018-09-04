Mat Sabu: LIMA opening doors to commercial exhibitors in 2019

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks during the launch of LIMA'19 at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The 15th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA'19) will go from a purely defence expo to one that also covers the commercial sector, said Mohamad Sabu.

The defence minister said the show will still be defence oriented, but 40 per cent of booths will be allocated to firms and exhibitors from the commercial side of the aviation and maritime sectors.

Mohamad, who is also known as Mat Sabu, expressed enthusiasm for the coming show.

“I foresee that the latest assets and technology displayed at LIMA will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the cooperation between local and international defence as well as commercial maritime and aerospace industries,” he said in his speech for soft launch here today.

He said the move dovetailed with the regular participation of the Transport Ministry since 2015.

Organisers EN Project Sdn Bhd said it is targeting 600 companies, 14 country pavilions, 350 foreign delegations, more than 100 planes and 30 maritime assets for LIMA’19.

“More than 60 per cent of the floor space has been booked by local and international companies and the pace is selling fast and we foresee an increase in this percentage within the next few months,” said EN Projects chief executive Lt Gen (Ret) Datuk Seri Saari Adam .

LIMA'19 will be held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) and Resorts World Langkawi on March 26 to 28 for delegations and March 29 to 30 for the public.