New ‘Die Hard’ film gets official title

A file picture of US actor Bruce Willis — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — The sixth Die Hard movie has now officially been given the title McClane following earlier rumours that it would be called Die Hard: Year One.

According to reports, the film’s producer Lorenzo diBonaventura revealed the title to Empire Magazine in an interview saying: “You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in [for the script] says, McClane. We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before.”

DiBonaventura also confirmed that Bruce Willis will be very much involved in the movie. “I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce,” di Bonaventura said. “The idea that he’s not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his 20s. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.”

Not much else is known at this point other than the film will reportedly follow both the present-day John McClane in his 60s and a younger, 20-something McClane just starting out on the force.

The Die Hard franchise began in 1988, starring Willis as a rough and tough New York City Police Department officer. This was followed by Die Hard 2 (1990), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day to Die Hard (2013).