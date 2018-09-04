AirAsia named Asia's leading low-cost airline for sixth year

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes says the award is recognition of the airline's unceasing efforts to set the standard for low-cost air travel in the region. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — AirAsia has been named Asia's Leading Low-Cost Airline for the sixth consecutive year at the 2018 World Travel Award Asia and Australasia, held in Hong Kong.

In a statement today, the airline said it was voted the best in the category by travel and tourism professionals worldwide for its commitment to excellence in service, ahead of Air India Express, Firefly, GoAir, JetKonnect, JetStar Airways, Lucky Air, Nok Air, Scoot, SpiceJet, Tigerair Taiwan and West Air.

It was also named Asia's Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew.

“We have been working hard to elevate our guest experience through greater digitalisation, from check-in and boarding to online shopping to customer service, while maintaining our uniquely Asian hospitality.

“This is a recognition of our unceasing efforts to set the standard for low-cost air travel in the region,” said AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

The World Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious, comprehensive and sought after awards programme in the global and tourism industry. — Bernama