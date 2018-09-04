Cech errors down to new Arsenal style, says Foster

Arsenal’s Petr Cech looks on during the match against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium September 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 4 — Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery wants his defence to play out from the back but the new approach does not suit goalkeeper Petr Cech, who seems uncomfortable with the ball at his feet, Watford goalie Ben Foster has said.

Cech, 36, has had a shaky start to the Premier League season, nearly passing the ball into his own net against Manchester City and gifting the ball to Cardiff City’s Harry Arter on Sunday.

“He has spent his whole career playing one style of football and now, at the end of his career, he is being asked to play another one altogether,” Foster told BBC Radio 5 live.

“He is one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has seen but that really is not his game.”

Foster said managers had to understand the limitations of their goalkeepers and added that Watford boss Javi Gracia had allowed him to play to his strengths.

“He knows I’m OK with the ball at my feet, but I’m very good at booming it 80 yards up the pitch. He is more than happy with me doing it the way I want to do it,” Foster added. — Reuters