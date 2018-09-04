Govt reviews existing Acts under Shariah Courts, says deputy minister

Fuziah says the existing Acts under the Syariah Courts, including Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act or Act 355) will be reviewed in depth and holistically before any decision was made. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The government is reviewing several of the existing Acts under the Shariah Courts, including Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act or Act 355) to uplift the institution, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said these Acts would be reviewed in depth and holistically before any decision was made.

“In relation to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act or Act 355) and other relevant laws, we are looking at it in more detail and, God willing, we are committed, ready to amend the act in empowering the Syariah Courts as whole,” she said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

She was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Husain Awang who wanted to know whether the government was willing to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act or Act 355) to enhance the status of the Shariah Courts.

Fuziah said in efforts to uplift the court’s position, several other aspects were also taken into account, including harmonisation between the shariah and civil laws, competence aspect of syriah judges and prosecutors and governance as well as infrastructure of the Shariah Courts. ― Bernama