Kabasele urges Watford to stay grounded after fast start

Watford's Christian Kabasele celebrates after the match against Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford September 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 4 — Watford’s win over Tottenham Hotspur has reinforced the belief that they can beat anyone in the Premier League but midfielder Christian Kabasele has warned the team not to get carried away with their fine start to the season.

Watford beat title contenders Spurs 2-1 on Sunday for a fourth victory from as many games that has left them third in the table behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

“We need to keep this spirit, because — the manager said this as well in the pre-match talk — we can beat anybody, but we can also lose against anybody,” Belgian Kabasele told Watford’s website.

It is the second time in Watford’s history that they have won their first four matches of a league campaign, previously achieving the feat in 1988 when they were in the second tier.

“Four victories in a row — it’s incredible for Watford. I think it’s obvious that nothing gets us down,” Kabasele added.

“Even when the other team scores we want to fight back to take the points and that shows the character of this team.”

Watford host Manchester United in the league on September 15 after the international break. — Reuters