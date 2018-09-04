Balakong by-election early voting completed, records smallest number of voters

According to the Election Commission (EC), the early voting saw the smallest number of only 31 registered voters. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERI KEMBANGAN, Sept 4 ― A total of 28 out of the 31 police officers and personnel in the Balakong state by-election have cast their votes at the early polling centre in the Seri Kembangan Police Quarters about 9.15am today.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the early voting saw the smallest number of only 31 registered voters.

The early voters, who started to cast their votes as soon as the polling centre opened at 8am, were part of the total 62,219 registered voters eligible to vote in the Balakong by-election.

EC also announced that the polling centre would close at noon as was fixed previously.

The EC source said three other early voters did not vote because it was understood that their service was terminated and they had disciplinary problems.

Also present to take a closer look at the early voting process were Kajang District Police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof and EC deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood.

In addition, the two candidates, Pakatan candidate Harapan Wong Siew Ki and Tan Chee Teong from MCA were also present at the polling centre.

Meanwhile Othman said the early voting process in the Balakong by-election today went smoothly because it involved one of the smallest number of registered voters.

He also expressed optimism that the percentage of voters’ turnout at the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections would be better than the Sungai Kandis state by-election on August 4.

As such, he urged all voters in the Balakong and Seri Setia state constituencies to come out and exercise their right to vote on Saturday.

“In terms of security, no problems were encountered and we give an assurance that everything run smoothly and safely because the police is on standby 24 hours to ensure the by-election is conducted smoothly,” he told reporters here today.

The by-election, being held following the death of its incumbent Eddie Ng Tien Chie in a road accident on July 20, witnesses a straight fight between Wong and Tan.

In the 14th general election, Ng defeated Barisan Nasional candidate, Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS), with 35,538 majority votes.― Bernama