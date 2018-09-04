After Terengganu, Pahang weighs Shariah caning for LGBT acts

Yesterday, two women found guilty for attempting to have lesbian sex were caned six times in public at the Terengganu Syariah Court, as around 100 people watched the punishment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Pahang is mulling Shariah caning against Muslims who engage in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities, following Terengganu’s public sentencing against two women accused of lesbian sex yesterday.

State news agency Bernama quoted Pahang Islamic Religious Department Datuk Mohamad Noor Abdul Rani saying the punishment is in review.

Pahang’s Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 2013 currently does not designate homosexual acts as an offence, only heterosexual illicit sex.

However, “men behaving like women” and vice versa are offences under Sections 33 and 34 of the enactment and are, punishable by a fine not more than RM1,000 or prison not more than one year, or both.

Last month, Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman was quoted as saying Malaysia should prevent and curb LGBT from becoming an epidemic in society as they violated Islamic law.

He told Bernama no discussion or compromise should be given to the LGBT in the country because they “clearly oppose the law of God and human nature”.

