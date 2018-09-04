Johor government defends Forest City project, says state and Putrajaya gain income

Datuk Osman Sapian says the Johor state government has received RM600 million in land premium and other levies from Forest City developer, Country Garden Pacific View Sdn Bhd (CGPV). — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 4 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian today defended the mega-billion dollar Forest City project here today as a positive development to the state and national economy.

He said the state government has received RM600 million in land premium and other levies from Forest City developer, Country Garden Pacific View Sdn Bhd (CGPV).

“As the state government has shares in CGPV, it received RM30 million in dividends from the company, while the federal government received RM83 million in taxes, which includes RM13 million in corporate tax,” he told reporters at the Mentri Besar’s office in Kota Islandar here.

