No value in ‘Melayu bangkit’ rally, retired security personnel group says

Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (Rtd) says the Himpunan Malay Bangkit rally only bred tension, disharmony and social unrest among peace loving Malaysians. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Himpunan Malay Bangkit event organised by Umno leaders in Pasir Salak, Perak, last weekend adds little value to nation-building and hinders progress and unity, the National Association of Patriots (Patriot) said in a statement today.

Its president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (Rtd) in a sharp rebuke against the organisers said the rally only bred tension, disharmony and social unrest among peace loving Malaysians.

“At a time when the nation is going through difficult economic and social stress, such a rally is least desired,” he wrote.

“The ‘Melayu Bangkit’ rally does not add value to the wellbeing and betterment of the nation and its people. Rather, it is a hindrance and a set back to our nation’s current strive for a united, progressive and prosperous Malaysian society.”

Thousands showed up for the rally that Umno leaders said was organised to unite the ethnic community against what they perceived to be threats against Malay rights.

Various NGOs and civil societies criticised the gathering as racist and aimed at exploiting Malay insecurities to shore up support.

Umno and Barisan Nasional were voted out of power for the first time in the May 9 general election and have since intensified its attacks against the newly elected Pakatan Harapan government through racial and communal rhetoric.

Blasting Umno as racists, Patriots said the party should instead focus on policy criticism to become an effective opposition.

It also dismissed Umno’s claim that Malay rights or the monarchy were under threat.

“They are well entrenched in the Federal Constitution,” the group said.

“If Umno that had led the nation for the last 60 years still says that the Malays and the Malay rulers need to be protected, then there must be something seriously wrong with the previous government policies led by Umno itself.”

The group then said the must admit to its own failures, which led to a situation that placed the Malays in a less advantageous position socially and economically compared to other races.

Patriot said sixty years of Umno rule instead led to the enrichment of a few politically connected elites at the expense of the majority.

“Umno must know that it is their own failures that led to a situation where the Malays lost out in pursuit of their social and economic betterment, as compared to the other races, but with the exception of a few Malays due to their close association and kinship with the political leadership,” it said.

“We now know that there are already several Malays that are billionaires, but they prefer to remain anonymous.”