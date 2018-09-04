KL shares lower at mid-morning

Global trade tensions remain a dampener for Bursa Malaysia in early trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today due to uncertainty over global trade tensions, while the lack of interest in telco-index-linked counters also weighed on the local bourse.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.31 points lower at 1,811.27 after opening 0.83 of-a-point easier at 1,812.75.

Among the heavyweight telco counters, DIGI lost six sen to RM4.63, Axiata eased five sen to RM4.66 and Maxis fell two sen to RM5.75.

On the broader market, there were 290 gainers and 289 losers, with 364 counters unchanged, 930 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 749.72 million shares worth RM385.18 million.

Of the other heavyweights, CIMB and Tenaga fell two sen each to RM6.08 and RM15.68 respectively, Dialog shed three sen to RM3.44 and PMetal was down four sen to RM4.94.

Among actives, SapNRG inched up half-a-sen to 35 sen, Pesona added two sen to 34.5 sen, Hibiscus was flat at RM1.02, with Tiger half-a-sen lower at 7.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 15.81 points to 12,656.19, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 16.72 points to 12,469.70, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 28.27 points to 12,726.41 and the FBM 70 lost 23.15 points to 15,061.48.But, the FBM Ace Index rose 28.40 points to 5,181.26.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index fell 0.16 of-a-point to 17,964.59, the Industrial Index eased 2.3 points to 3,214.25 and the Plantation Index lost 10.52 points to 7,508.79.