High waves triggered by Typhoon Jebi are seen at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 4 — The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years made landfall this morning, the country’s weather agency said, bringing violent winds and heavy rainfall that prompted evacuation warnings.

Packing winds of up to 216kph, Typhoon Jebi made landfall in western Japan as the strongest storm since 1993, the weather agency’s chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora told AFP. — AFP