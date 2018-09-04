Syamsul Yusof confirms 'Munafik 3,' filming to start 2019

Director and actor Syamsul Yusof says filming for 'Munafik 3' is expected to begin next year. — Instagram/Syamsul Yusof

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Munafik 2 director and star Syamsul Yusof says a sequel to the supernatural horror film is in the pipeline.

Syamsul, the son of veteran director Datuk Yusof Haslam, told Utusan Online that he is working on the script for Munafik 3 and filming is expected to begin next year.

“The script for the third Munafik film has yet to be completed but I have a plot in mind.

“I’ve always had plans to make Munafik a trilogy since the first film in 2016,” he told the Malay language portal.

Just four days into its cinema run, the film shattered the record for the highest opening weekend in Malaysian film history, raking in RM21.6 million.

“Allah makes the impossible possible. It’s the highest opening weekend record in history. RM21.6 million in just four days.

“History is made, thank you all. Here’s to Malaysia’s film industry,” he wrote.

The Skop Productions film, which is also showing in Brunei and Singapore, previously broke the record of the highest grossing sneak preview at RM2.05 million, knocking comedy-horror film Hantu Kak Limah off the top spot.

The Mamat Khalid film has been dominating Malaysian cinemas, collecting an impressive RM32.5 million at the box office last week, making it the highest grossing film in the country.

Munafik 2 stars Maya Karin, Nasir Bilal Khan, Mawi, Datuk Fizz Fairuz, Fauzi Nawawi and Datuk Rahim Razali.

Munafik 2 premiered in cinemas nationwide on Aug 30.