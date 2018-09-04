Foreigners welcome in Country Garden's Forest City project, says Johor MB

Residential buildings are seen at Forest City in Johor August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 4 ― The chief minister of the Malaysian state of Johor said today foreigners are welcome to invest and buy property in Chinese developer Country Garden's Forest City project on Malaysia's southern shore.

Forest City is a 30-year project that provides jobs for Malaysians, Johor's chief minister Osman Sapian told a briefing, in comments that appeared to contradict Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's vow last week to prevent foreigners from buying housing in the project. ― Reuters