Former finalist Nishikori reaches US Open quarter-finals

Published 54 minutes ago on 04 September 2018

Kei Nishikori celebrates after his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber (not pictured) in the fourth round on day eight of the US Open in New York September 3, 2018. — Picture by Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
NEW YORK, Sept 4 — Kei Nishikori, vying to improve on his US Open runner-up finish in 2014, cruised into the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows yesterday with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory over German Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Japan’s Nishikori could find himself up against Marin Cilic for a place in the semi-finals in a rematch of the 2014 championship match won by the Croatian.

Seventh-seeded Cilic, who survived a five-set marathon against Australian teenager Alex de Minaur that went into the early hours of Sunday morning, faced 10th-seeded Belgian David Goffin later yesterday.

Nishikori reached a career-high fourth in the world in 2015, but tumbled down the rankings as he was sidelined for six months by a wrist injury that kept him out of last year’s US Open and eventually required surgery.

But he’s made brisk progress to the quarter-finals, dropping just one set and benefitting from Gael Monfils’s injury retirement in the second round.

After rolling through the first two sets against Kohlschreiber he hit a speed bump as he served for the match at 5-4 in the third.

“That was the toughest moment in the match, serving for the match at 5-4 had a 30-0 lead and he came back really strong,” Nishikori said.

“It was a hard situation but I did refocus again after the service break and really played great in the last two games.” — AFP

