After Guan Eng’s acquittal, Nurul Izzah wants MACC to prosecute directly

PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar says MACC must be vested with prosecutorial powers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be vested with prosecutorial powers, said PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar following the controversy of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s acquittal yesterday.

The MACC expressed “shock” yesterday after the Attorney-General’s Chambers withdrew its case against Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon over alleged corruption in the sale of a Penang home previously.

“Thank you for reminding. I reiterate the same stand today. We want and need a reform of the system,” the Permatang Pauh MP tweeted last night.

She attached a tweet by user Shahidil Saril, who quoted her in 2013 saying the MACC should be given such powers after the then attorney-general Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail allegedly failed to perform his duties impartially.

Abdul Gani was the AG during the second sodomy trial of Nurul’s father, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He also led the prosecution during Anwar’s first sodomy trial.

Yesterday, the AGC dropped the case against Lim and Phang over the purchase of a double-storey standalone house for allegedly below market value when Lim was Penang chief minister.

While the prosecutors applied for a conditional discharge, the High Court disagreed and fully acquitted both Lim and Phang.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that the decision to withdraw the charges was not discussed with the commission, citing anonymous high-ranking MACC investigators.

Federal Opposition party PAS has since demanded a white paper explaining the acquittal.