Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor calls for Malaysian boycott over lesbian caning

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Actor Dirk Blocker urged fans to shun products made here as a way to protest the caning of two women yesterday ordered by the Terengganu Syariah Court for their engaging in same-sex relations.

The case has put Malaysia under the global spotlight for its laws against consensual sexual activities between adults and for the corporal punishment imposed.

“Boycott Malaysian products until the government there stops torturing people for living their lives,” Blocker wrote on his Twitter page.

In the award-winning hit US sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Blocker plays the character of Hitchcock, one of several inept police officers working the day shift in the fictional New York police precinct.

The show stars comedians Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and more.

Yesterday, two women found guilty for attempted lesbian sex were publicly caned six times at the Terengganu Syariah Court as around 100 people watched the punishment.

The punishment drew worldwide condemnation, with federal minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa saying public presence during the sentencing should be reviewed.