Nadal to face France in Davis Cup semi-finals

MADRID, Sept 4 — World number one Rafael Nadal will play in Spain’s Davis Cup semi-final against reigning champions France in Lille next week, captain Sergi Bruguera announced yesterday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who reached the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday, won both of his singles rubbers in Spain’s last-eight victory over Germany last April.

He has lifted the team trophy four times, most recently in 2011, but has often missed ties in recent years.

“For any country, it would be a luxury to be able to count on Rafa every time he can play, and we’re lucky he’s Spanish,” Bruguera said in a statement.

“We are in the semi-finals against the best team of recent years and it will be a very difficult match because the home team always have a slight advantage over the visitors.”

Bruguera also named the 12th-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers in his team for the matches on hard courts at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. — AFP