Gobind: Watchdogs like MCMC must be neutral

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo says political appointees in institutions such as MCMC should be removed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Regulators such as the Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission (MCMC) must be made impartial if they are to function effectively, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

In an interview with BFM radio this morning, Gobind said this could begin by ending the practice of using political appointees to head such organisations.

“In the regime before, we have a situation where the political appointees set on how certain things are done such as formulating policies.

“Political appointees in institutions such as MCMC should be removed,” he said.

Gobind was asked for his thoughts about former MCMC chief executive Datuk Mazlan Ismail who previously challenged PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Permatang Pauh during the 2013 general election as a Barisan Nasional candidate.

Mazlan along with MCMC chairman Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie and two others senior officials resigned on July 1 amid a purge of political appointees installed by the previous BN administration.

Gobind previously said he was awaiting reports from the commission and his ministry on suitable candidates for the vacancies.

The ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Mohamad Nor, is serving as the interim chairman of MCMC until a permanent replacement is found.