Key players in the Yemen conflict

Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa February 11, 2015. — Reuters pic

SANAA, Sept 4 — Yemen’s war pits a disparate camp of government loyalists and southern separatists backed by a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-allied rebels who have controlled the capital for more than three years.

More than 10,000 people have been killed by violence and disease since March 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition including the United Arab Emirates intervened militarily in Yemen.

Here are some of the key players:

Huthi rebels

The Huthi movement of tribal fighters from the Zaidi Muslim minority has turned from a fringe group into a serious political actor and the sole force controlling Yemen’s capital and key ports.

Known as Ansarullah (Supporters of God), the Zaidis are an offshoot of Shiite Islam that accounts for about one third of Yemen’s mainly Sunni Muslim population.

Their strongholds lie in northern provinces, and over the past year they have launched multiple ballistic missiles against neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which leads the coalition against them.

The rebels fought six wars with the central government between 2004 and 2010, killing thousands.

Badreddin al-Huthi, who formed the “Faithful Youth” political movement in 1992 to fight discrimination, is regarded as their spiritual leader.

His son, current Huthi chief Abdulmalik al-Huthi, would however later ally with archfoe Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s former president who was gunned down by the Huthis in December 2017.

The Huthis seized Sanaa on September 21, 2014 with the help of Saleh and army units loyal to him.

In March 2015, they advanced on second city Aden, where internationally backed President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi took refuge after escaping house arrest in the capital.

The Saudi-led coalition helped pro-Hadi forces push the rebels out of the southern port of Aden in July that year, as well as from four other provinces.

The Huthis are accused of receiving missiles from Shiite Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

Saleh assassinated

Once foes, the Huthis and Saleh formed an uneasy alliance that lasted some three years. But in 2017 it collapsed into violent clashes between the two camps in Sanaa.

The Huthis accused the veteran strongman of “high treason” after Saleh made overtures to the Saudi-led coalition.

Saleh, who dominated Yemen unchallenged for three decades, was shot dead by Huthi fighters on December 4, 2017 as he tried to flee Sanaa.

His General People’s Congress party has been weakened but is still a desired ally for parties seeking to retain broader national appeal.

Loyalists

In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition launched a campaign in support of Hadi, deploying troops on the ground and beginning a bombing campaign that has helped the loyalists regain some terrain.

The United Arab Emirates plays a key role in the coalition, backing an ongoing offensive along the Red Sea coast along with Saudi Arabia.

In January 2018, UAE-backed separatist forces known as the “Security Belt” launched a lightning takeover of Aden province, casting doubt on the unity of the pro-government camp.

Yemeni ministers holed up that month in Aden’s presidential palace after separatist forces seized effective control of the southern port city, dealing a blow to the embattled government.

Saudi and Emirati envoys shuttled between Yemen’s government and southern separatists in February in a bid to end the deadlock after deadly infighting.

The separatists have called for the secession of the formerly independent South Yemen.

Jihadists

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is classified by the United States as the extremist network’s deadliest branch.

It was formed in 2009 when Al-Qaeda in Yemen — behind the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Aden harbour that killed 17 American sailors — merged with its Saudi counterpart.

AQAP has attacked both government security forces and the Huthis, and has itself been targeted by scores of US drone strikes.

The United States has intensified its air attacks on AQAP since President Donald Trump took office in January with drone strikes regularly reported by Yemeni military sources.

Like al-Qaeda, the Islamic State group has claimed deadly attacks against Huthis but has also targeted loyalist militia and government officials.

IS first surfaced in Yemen in March 2015, claiming multiple suicide bombings that targeted two mosques in Sanaa attended by Huthis, killing 142 people and wounding more than 350.

It has since expanded its operations in the south, launching more deadly suicide bombings. — AFP